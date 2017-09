June 22 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Acquires property Uppfinnaren 1, located in Ostermalm, Stockholm, from Vasakronan publ AB at an underlying property value of 650 million Swedish crowns ($80.04 million)

* Acquisition is effective from Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1208 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)