BRIEF-4 SC plans to issue new shares to finance further development of resminostat
June 22, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-4 SC plans to issue new shares to finance further development of resminostat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - 4 SC AG :

* Plans to issue new shares to finance the further development of its epigenetic lead anti-cancer compound resminostat

* Cash capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 8.2 million new shares and targeted gross proceeds of 24 million euros ($27.22 million) - 29 million euros

* Capital increase against contributions in kind by way of an issue of up to approx. 2.0 million new shares to swap a substantial portion of a shareholder loan from Santo Holding into equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

