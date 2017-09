June 22 (Reuters) - Invalda INVL AB :

* Says finished purchase of share buy-back procedure and will purchase 1.2 pct of own shares for total amount of 548,700 euros ($622,939) without brokerage fees

Source text - bit.ly/1LvLR3P

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)