BRIEF-Majority shareholders to raise stake in Pharmstandard to 72.27 pct following GDRs buy-out

June 22 (Reuters) - Augment Investments Limited:

* Announces results of its previously-announced tender offer to purchase for cash all of the issued and outstanding Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) of Pharmstandard at a purchase price of $5.50 per GDR

* Says a total of 17,461,550 GDRs had been tendered for sale pursuant to the tender offer

* The number of GDRs tendered in the tender offer represents 11.55 pct of Pharmstandard’s outstanding ordinary shares as of June 22

* Once the transfer of the GDRs is completed, the offeror will hold 22,028,567 ordinary shares and 21,140,802 GDRs, representing in aggregate 72.27 pct of Pharmstandard's outstanding ordinary shares Source text - bit.ly/1LpkprE

