June 22 (Reuters) - Ferrero International SA:

* Acquired, at offer price, remaining 2,921,411 Thorntons shares held by Hotchkis & Wiley, about 4.24 percent of ordinary share capital

* In aggregate either owns or has received irrevocable undertakings to accept about 39.20 percent of ordinary share capital of Thorntons