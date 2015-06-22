FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund dismisses CEO on misconduct charges
#Financials
June 22, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund dismisses CEO on misconduct charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :

* Andrew Rogers has resigned as a director, and has been dismissed with immediate effect.

* Various charges of misconduct were brought against Rogers by company

* Board has agreed to follow recommendation of dismissal made by chairman

* Rogers had breached his fiduciary duty of good faith to company, failed to disclose related party interests in contracts and was involved in procurement irregularities.

* Ridwaan Asmal will continue to fulfil role of acting ceo, until gerald nelson assumes role of acting ceo as a temporary measure on 12 august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

