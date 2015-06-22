FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics reports first results phase IIa PREOB trial
June 22, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics reports first results phase IIa PREOB trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Reports first results of its phase IIa trial for PREOB in severe osteoporosis

* Primary endpoints of study are safety and biodistribution of PREOB cells administered intravenously

* Follow-up of this first group of patients showed a progressive accumulation of PREOB cells into axial skeleton (i.e., Vertebrae and Pelvis) after injection

* No serious adverse events related to treatment were reported

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

