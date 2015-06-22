FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colruyt Group signs settlement with Belgian Competition Authority
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Colruyt Group signs settlement with Belgian Competition Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Colruyt :

* Signs settlement with the Investigation Service of the Belgian Competition Authority

* Group thus accepts that infringements of the Belgian competition rules were committed in the period 2002-2007

* Assures that it did not set up a price-fixing scheme with other distributors and suppliers

* The settlement gives rise to the payment of a 31.6 million euro fine, to be charged against the net result of the financial year 2014/15

* As a result, Colruyt Group is no longer able to maintain its outlook that the 2014/15 result will match or slightly exceed prior year's result Source text: bit.ly/1FwdhRY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
