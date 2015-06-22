FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Firstrand's Wesbank and Hollard to provide motor insurance products
June 22, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Firstrand's Wesbank and Hollard to provide motor insurance products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Firstrand Ltd

* Firstrand’s Wesbank joins forces with Hollard to provide insurance related products to motor market

* Asset finance business Wesbank has formalised its long- standing relationship with Hollard Insurance Company through formation of a new holding company

* Also include acquisition of two other entities, namely Motorite And Smart. Wesbank will be majority shareholder

* Holding company intends to make additional bolt-on acquisitions, should further opportunities present themselves in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
