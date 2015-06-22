BRIEF-Firstrand's Wesbank and Hollard to provide motor insurance products

June 22 (Reuters) - Firstrand Ltd
* Firstrand’s Wesbank joins forces with Hollard to provide insurance related products to motor market
* Asset finance business Wesbank has formalised its long- standing relationship with Hollard Insurance Company through formation of a new holding company
* Also include acquisition of two other entities, namely Motorite And Smart. Wesbank will be majority shareholder
* Holding company intends to make additional bolt-on acquisitions, should further opportunities present themselves in future