BRIEF-Asgaard Group chairman increases stake in company
#Financials
June 22, 2015

BRIEF-Asgaard Group chairman increases stake in company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Asgaard Group A/S :

* Stensdal Group, company owned by Asgaard Group chairman, bought on June 22 total of 27,900 Asgaard Group shares for 1,953,000 Danish crowns ($297,219.56)

* Stensdal Group, company owned by Asgaard Group chairman, bought 65,800 shares in Asgaard Group for 4,606,000 crowns

* Stensdal Group, company owned by Asgaard Group chairman, bought 1,902 shares in Asgaard Group at 121,240 crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5709 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

