BRIEF-Hyprop Investments says entered into share repurchase programme
June 22, 2015 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hyprop Investments says entered into share repurchase programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hyprop Investments Ltd :

* Entered into share repurchase programme for purpose of hedging shares allocated in terms of Hyprop conditional unit plan.

* Repurchase programme will extend from date of this announcement to date of company’s annual general meeting for year ending 30 June 2015

* 112 000 hyprop shares will be repurchased at a price not greater than 10 pct above volume weighted average trading price of Hyprop shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

