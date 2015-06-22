BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich to spend additional CHF 100 mln on sound insulation measures

June 22 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* Adopted recalculation of noise protection measures with additional costs of 100 million Swiss francs ($108.9 million)

* Implementation shall take place until 2025

* Owing to the increase in provisions through profit and loss, Flughafen Zuerich AG anticipates the full year results 2015 including noise components to be accordingly lower than previously expected

* Guidance for 2015 year-end results excluding noise components is not affected

