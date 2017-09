June 22 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc

* Zumba exploration well (6507/11-11) in licence area pl 591 in Norwegian sea has not encountered hydrocarbons and will now be plugged and abandoned.

* Well was drilled by the Leiv Eiriksson rig in 270 metres of water to a Total Depth of 2875 metres Source text (bit.ly/1GvxgRw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)