FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway's Grieg Seafood hit by high mortality in Canada
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 23, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's Grieg Seafood hit by high mortality in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa :

* Says has encountered high mortality at the West Coast of Vancouver Island due to low dissolved oxygen levels

* The mortality so far is estimated to be 1,000 tonnes

* Says primarily two locations are affected by the incident: Muchalat North lost 146,000 fish with an average weight of 3.73 kg and Williamson lost 532,000 fish with an average weight of 0.86 kg

* The situation is stabilized and the rate of mortality back at a normal level

* After the incident biomass at the two locations is: Muchalat North 1,051 tons and Williamson 152 tons.

* Grieg Seafood has earlier said they expect to harvest 72,000 tonnes this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.