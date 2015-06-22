BRIEF-Valneva takes direct control over marketing & distribution of Ixiaro

June 22 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Takes direct control over marketing & distribution of Ixiaro

* Taking control follows terminating the marketing and distribution agreement with GSK related to Ixiaro, signed in 2006 with Novartis Vaccines

* Other existing agreements with GSK, remain in full force and are not impacted by the termination

* Transition from GSK to Valneva is anticipated to last until early 2016

* Valneva’s annual Ixiaro net sales revenues are expected to increase from approximately 30 million euros ($34.1 million) to more than 50 million euros following the completion of the transition

* 2015 Valneva sales may be negatively affected and are now expected to be 20 to 25 million euros compared to Valneva’s guidance of approximately 30 million euros

