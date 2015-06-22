FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valneva takes direct control over marketing & distribution of Ixiaro
#Healthcare
June 22, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva takes direct control over marketing & distribution of Ixiaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Takes direct control over marketing & distribution of Ixiaro

* Taking control follows terminating the marketing and distribution agreement with GSK related to Ixiaro, signed in 2006 with Novartis Vaccines

* Other existing agreements with GSK, remain in full force and are not impacted by the termination

* Transition from GSK to Valneva is anticipated to last until early 2016

* Valneva’s annual Ixiaro net sales revenues are expected to increase from approximately 30 million euros ($34.1 million) to more than 50 million euros following the completion of the transition

* 2015 Valneva sales may be negatively affected and are now expected to be 20 to 25 million euros compared to Valneva’s guidance of approximately 30 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
