June 23 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding Ltd

* Consultation procedure in France successfully completed

* Following successful acquisition of three BASF sites, Siegfried will reach total sales of over 600 million Swiss francs ($647 million)and EBITDA in excess of 100 million Swiss francs

