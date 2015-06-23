FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ingenico issues 500 million euro convertible bonds
#Computer Hardware
June 23, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ingenico issues 500 million euro convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA :

* Announces issuance of bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares (OCEANEs)

* Bonds are due 2022 and issued with nominal amount of about 500 million euros ($563.5 million)

* Bonds will entitle their holders to receive new and/or existing Ingenico Group shares at a ratio of one share per one bond

* Bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 0 percent to 0.5 percent payable annually

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
