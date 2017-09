June 23 (Reuters) - Crawshaw Group Plc :

* In 8 weeks since 23rd April, LFL sales for extended group are up 2.3 pct, building further on increase of 6.4 pct achieved over same period last year

* Growth plan is progressing very well and is on track

* Further 4 stores are planned to open before Christmas