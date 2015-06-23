BRIEF-Elecnor agrees on strategic alliance with Canada's UrtheCast for aerospace projects

June 23 (Reuters) - Elecnor SA :

* Agrees, through its unit Elecnor Deimos, on strategic alliance with Canada’s UrtheCast for joint projects in the aerospace sector

* Says deal includes sale to UrtheCast of two Elecnor satellites of Earth observation Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 for a total of 74.2 million euros ($83.5 million)

* Says to work jointly with UrtheCast on “Constellation program” for satellites development Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)