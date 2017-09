June 23 (Reuters) - ScandiDos AB :

* Q4 EBITDA loss 5.1 million Swedish crowns ($623,100) versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net sales 7.5 million crowns versus 8.1 million crowns year ago

* Says proposes no dividend for period May 2014 - April 2015

* Maintains target to expand on average by 30 pct per year during upcomming 5 years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1851 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)