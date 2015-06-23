BRIEF-Doro says recently acquired company wins contracts

June 23 (Reuters) - Doro Ab

* Caretech, Doros acquisition in digital alarms, secures numerous swedish municipality contracts

* Doro ab says Caretech ab, which was acquired by doro in february 2015, has recently won important contracts with 37 municipalities

* Says the pace of newly awarded contracts in Sweden means that sales are well ahead of post-acquisition plan with Caretech

* In addition, the contract with the Swedish national procurement body, SKL (Sveriges Kommuner och Landsting), has been extended to February 2017.

* Frame agreement is executed by SKL Kommentus Inköpscentral and was initially awarded for a 2 years period ending in February 2015, and has thus already been extended once. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)