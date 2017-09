BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 result swings to profit of 35,000 euros

June 23 (Reuters) - Wallstreet Online AG :

* FY revenue 2.303 million euros ($2.59 million) versus 2.254 million euros last year

* FY loss after interest and taxes amounted to 66,000 euros (last year: profit of 79,000 euros)

* Q1 revenue 601,000 euros versus 507,000 euros year ago

* Q1 net profit 35,000 euros versus loss 70,000 euros year ago

* Company expects a slightly positive result in 2015 clearly positive result in 2016