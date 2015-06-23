FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBS plans to return any surplus capital to shareholders
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS plans to return any surplus capital to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* At appropriate point, will repay final £1.18bn payment to hm treasury to remove dividend access share

* “did not anticipate nearly £10 billion of regulatory fines, litigation charges and customer redress we have incurred”

* Anticipate a substantial increase in our capital

* On track to deliver against our 2015 targets

* Ost to income ratio will be less than 50% with a return of tangible equity of at least 12% by 2019

* “on track to deliver against our 2015 targets”

* “scale of conduct issues faced by rbs has markedly reduced our ability to retain earnings”

* Intend to return any surplus capital to our shareholders.

* Wind down of our exit bank will be substantially achieved by end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.