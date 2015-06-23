BRIEF-RBS plans to return any surplus capital to shareholders

June 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* At appropriate point, will repay final £1.18bn payment to hm treasury to remove dividend access share

* “did not anticipate nearly £10 billion of regulatory fines, litigation charges and customer redress we have incurred”

* Anticipate a substantial increase in our capital

* On track to deliver against our 2015 targets

* Ost to income ratio will be less than 50% with a return of tangible equity of at least 12% by 2019

* “scale of conduct issues faced by rbs has markedly reduced our ability to retain earnings”

* Intend to return any surplus capital to our shareholders.

* Wind down of our exit bank will be substantially achieved by end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)