June 23 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Stavros Efremidis to be appointed CEO

* Second member will join its management board

* Renowned real estate expert with will act as chief investment officer (CIO) and chief financial officer (CFO) as of Sept. 2015

* Contract will have a term of five years; name will be announced as soon as present employment contract of new board member has been terminated