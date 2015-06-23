FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Andritz subsidiary buys majority stake in Chinese tool maker
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
June 23, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Andritz subsidiary buys majority stake in Chinese tool maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Andritz AG

* Schuler AG, a member of international technology group Andritz, has signed a contract for acquisition of a 51% stake in Chinese press and machine tool manufacturer Yangzhou Metal Forming Machine Tool co., Ltd. (Yadon)

* It was agreed not to disclose purchase price, acquisition is subject to approval by anti-trust authorities

* Yadon is one of leading manufacturers of mechanical presses in china and has annual sales of approximately 120 million euros Further company coverage:

