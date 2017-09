June 23 (Reuters) - Grand City Properties SA :

* Announces successful portfolio expansion to 66,000 units

* Successful acquisition of 10,500 units in several transactions with a total net rent of 28.5 million euros and vacancy of 17 pct at a cost of 330 million euros ($369.20 million)and offset with sell in process of 4,500 non-core units

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)