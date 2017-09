June 23 (Reuters) - Cemas :

* Unit Ozisik Insaat JV gives lowest bid to General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSI) project tender at 244.6 million lira ($91.41 million)

* Tender is for Adatepe irrigation part 1 construction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6760 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)