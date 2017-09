June 23 (Reuters) - Ingenico :

* Announces success of its offering of bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares (OCEANES)

* Nominal amount of approximately 500 million euros, representing a potential dilution of 4.8 pct of company’s share capital

