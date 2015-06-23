FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colruyt FY net profit decreases to EUR 331.0 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 23, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Colruyt FY net profit decreases to EUR 331.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Colruyt :

* FY net profit of 331.0 million euros ($369.96 million) versus 349.8 million euros year ago

* FY revenue of 8.92 billion euros versus 8.65 billion euros year ago

* FY EBITDA of 668.1 million euros versus 686.8 million euros a year ago

* Will propose an unchanged gross dividend of 1.00 euro per share to the general meeting of shareholders

* Full-Year outlook not achieved due to settlement with Belgian competition authority

* Expects market conditions to remain challenging in 2015/16 Source text: bit.ly/1GERlYQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

