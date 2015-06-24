FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Txcell announces temporary partial hold of activities at its pilot manufacturing unit
June 24, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Txcell announces temporary partial hold of activities at its pilot manufacturing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Txcell SA :

* Txcell announces a temporary partial hold of activities at its pilot manufacturing unit

* Temporarily puts its pilot manufacturing facility activities at Besançon, France on partial hold

* Decision was made in agreement with French regulator, Agence Nationale de Securite du Medicament (ANSM)

* Decision was made so that Txcell could take action to ensure future compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP) for Besançon facility

* Actions taken by Txcell aim at eliminating risk of microbial contamination of released drug products

* At current time, no contamination has been found in any product manufactured and released from Txcell Besançon site

* Treatment of patients in CATS29 study for whom at least one injection had been given, will continue

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

