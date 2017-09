June 24 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Disposal of two assets in Munich

* Assets located in Landshuter Allee 174 and Arnulfstrasse 150 comprise a total lettable area of 13,100 sqm and were sold for a total consideration of 30.5 million euros ($34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)