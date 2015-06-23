FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mdxhealth launches 20 mln euro equity placement
#Healthcare
June 23, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mdxhealth launches 20 mln euro equity placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Mdxhealth Sa

* Launches equity placement by means of a private placement

* Intention to raise an amount of approximately 20 million euros ($22.36 million)

* Possibility to increase size of placement

* Trading in MDxHealth shares on Euronext Brussels will be suspended throughout the bookbuilding period

* Net proceeds of the placement of the new shares will be used mainly to support and scale-up the Company’s U.S.-based managed care and related healthcare reimbursement efforts, its clinical affairs efforts and its sales and marketing efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
