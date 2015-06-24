FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ahold and Delhaize announce intention to merge
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 24, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ahold and Delhaize announce intention to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Ahold and Delhaize announce intention to merge

* Anticipated run-rate synergies of 500 million euros ($560.40 million) per year

* Transaction is expected to be completed mid-2016, following regulatory clearances, associated consultation procedures and shareholder approval

* Ahold shareholders will own c. 61 pct of combined company’s equity and delhaize shareholders will own c. 39 pct of combined company’s equity

* Merger will create a complementary base of more than 6,500 stores with 375,000 associates

* Mats Jansson, chairman of Delhaize Group, will become chairman of Ahold Delhaize

* Dick Boer, chief executive officer of Royal Ahold, will become chief executive officer

* At completion, Delhaize shareholders will receive 4.75 Ahold ordinary shares for each Delhaize ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.