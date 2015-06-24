BRIEF-Ahold and Delhaize announce intention to merge

June 24 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Ahold and Delhaize announce intention to merge

* Anticipated run-rate synergies of 500 million euros ($560.40 million) per year

* Transaction is expected to be completed mid-2016, following regulatory clearances, associated consultation procedures and shareholder approval

* Ahold shareholders will own c. 61 pct of combined company’s equity and delhaize shareholders will own c. 39 pct of combined company’s equity

* Merger will create a complementary base of more than 6,500 stores with 375,000 associates

* Mats Jansson, chairman of Delhaize Group, will become chairman of Ahold Delhaize

* Dick Boer, chief executive officer of Royal Ahold, will become chief executive officer

* At completion, Delhaize shareholders will receive 4.75 Ahold ordinary shares for each Delhaize ordinary share