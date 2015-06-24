BRIEF-FCA confirms investigating Quindell's financial accounts

June 24 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority :
* Statement from the FCA on Quindell Plc
* Notes statements issued this morning by Quindell Plc
* Will liaise with other agencies regarding these matters as appropriate.
* Given existence of an investigation, we will not be providing further comment.
* Investigation in relation to public statements made regarding Quindell’s financial accounts during 2013 and 2014
* Can confirm that it has commenced an investigation into Quindell Plc under Financial Services And Markets Act 2000