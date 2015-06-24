BRIEF-Citycon sells two non-core properties for EUR 14 mln

June 24 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon sells two non-core properties in Finland and Sweden for 14 million euros ($15.68 million)

* Entered into contracts to divest two small properties located in Tikkurila in Vantaa and Kallhäll in Stockholm

* Sells property in Finland to YIT and property in Sweden to private investor

* Blended premium of sales prices reflects a premium to latest IFRS fair value in excess of 15 pct

