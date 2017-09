June 24 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG :

* Thales Deutschland prematurely extends its service contract with Datagroup

* Is responsible till 2020 for IT operations of seven German Thales sites

* Total volume of over 35 million euros ($39 million)from 2015 to 2020 Source text - bit.ly/1RvtE87

($1 = 0.8928 euros)