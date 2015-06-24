FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TRIG to invest 246 mln stg in onshore wind farm projects in Scotland
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TRIG to invest 246 mln stg in onshore wind farm projects in Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd:

* To invest £246 million in a portfolio of six operating onshore wind farm projects in Scotland, with 433 MW of generating capacity in aggregate, alongside Fred. Olsen Renewables Ltd

* Acquisition includes a 49% equity interest and 100% of a mezzanine-level loan

* Undertaking an institutional placing under its existing share issuance programme to be completed in july to partially repay the acquisition facility

* Funded from Trig's cash balances and a draw-down of an expanded acquisition facility with Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc and National Australia Bank Source text: (bit.ly/1FAu6uY)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.