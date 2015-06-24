FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions and Meininger hotels sign agreement for new Munich hotel
June 24, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions and Meininger hotels sign agreement for new Munich hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Fonciere des Regions and Meininger hotels signed an agreement for a new hotel in Munich near the Olympic park

* Operation represents a total investment of 29.5 million euros ($33.1 million) for Fonciere des Regions who acquires this property from Alstria Office REIT-AG

* Meininger will lease the premises from Fonciere des Regions for an initial term of 20 years

* Hotel is scheduled to open by the end of 2017

Source text: bit.ly/1K9GzMy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

