BRIEF-Ladbrokes says to streamline international operations

June 24 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc :

* Ladbrokes streamlines international operations

* Review of costs and efficiency of its international team it intends to restructure its international operations

* Plans will see existing locally based management teams continue as normal with Australia MD Dean Shannon reporting directly to CEO Jim Mullen

* “Resulting savings will enable us to support increased investment in our digital business which is essential to future of group” - CEO

* Following restructure Damian Cope, MD - International will leave business and nine roles in centrally based international team will be placed at risk of redundancy

* Ladbrokes business in Republic of Ireland is currently subject to an examinership process with plans for business on hold until that process completes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)