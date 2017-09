June 24 (Reuters) - Trustco Group Holdings Ltd :

* Further voluntary announcement regarding option to acquire a beneficial interest in Huso Investments

* Entered into with Quinton Van Rooyen, in terms of which company acquired an option to acquire entire shareholding in Huso Investments (PTY) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)