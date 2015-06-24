FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ymagis signs new partnership with Eutelsat for their DSAT
June 24, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ymagis signs new partnership with Eutelsat for their DSAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Ymagis SA

* Announces new partnership with Eutelsat to reinforce operating activities of their jointly held subsidiary DSAT Cinéma (DSAT)

* Eutelsat and dcinex (Ymagis group) hold respectively 50.2 percent and 49.8 percent of DSAT

* Ymagis subsidiary Smartjog Ymagis Logistics (SYL), specilized in delivery of content to the cniemas (films, trailers, advertisement) and DSAT will propose customers a joint global solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
