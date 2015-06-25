FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi FY 2014/15 net income up 9.8 pct at CHF 12.3 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
June 25, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi FY 2014/15 net income up 9.8 pct at CHF 12.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :

* FY net income increases 9.8 pct to 12.3 million Swiss francs(2013/14: 11.2 million Swiss francs)

* FY operating revenue in Swiss francs decreased by 2.3 pct to 137.2 million Swiss francs (140.5 million Swiss francs in 2013/14).

* FY gross profit decreased by 2.2 million Swiss francs to 75.9 million Swiss francs

* Dividend of 12.00 Swiss francs per bearer share proposed to AGM

* In FY recorded bookings of 136.6 million Swiss francs(141.3 million Swiss francs in 2013/14)

* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 14.8 million Swiss francs, compared to 15.7 million francs (-5.7 pct) in previous year

* Decision of Swiss National Bank on Jan. 15, to remove EUR/CHF floor will have an impact on income statement in coming year

* Effect on this year’s figures was only for two and a half months, while 2015/16 result will be impacted during whole year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

