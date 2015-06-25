BRIEF-H&M CEO says testing click-and-collect, no time frame for rollout

June 25 (Reuters) - H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson told Reuters:

* Best guess is that next new brand launch will take place in 2017

* Testing “Click and-collect” shopping but not yet decided on time frame for rollout

* Will roll out in more markets the possibility to return in stores items bought online

* Target to grow number of stores by 10-15 pct annually still valid, but target maybe a bit blunt so has started a discussion about whether to review it Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm)