BRIEF-H&M CEO says testing click-and-collect, no time frame for rollout
#Apparel & Accessories
June 25, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-H&M CEO says testing click-and-collect, no time frame for rollout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson told Reuters:

* Best guess is that next new brand launch will take place in 2017

* Testing “Click and-collect” shopping but not yet decided on time frame for rollout

* Will roll out in more markets the possibility to return in stores items bought online

* Target to grow number of stores by 10-15 pct annually still valid, but target maybe a bit blunt so has started a discussion about whether to review it Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
