BRIEF-Tieto buys Norway-based Software Innovation

June 25 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :
* Tieto acquires Software Innovation, a Norway-based software company in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business, to accelerate its role as digitalization advisor in the Nordic countries
* Based on acquisition price of 610 million Norwegian crowns ($77.79 million), enterprise value (EV) of Software Innovation is estimated to amount to 623 million crowns
* Says acquisition price will be paid in cash in connection with closing
* Transaction is estimated to be value accretive to Tieto
($1 = 7.8413 Norwegian crowns)