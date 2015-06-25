FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tieto buys Norway-based Software Innovation
#IT Services & Consulting
June 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tieto buys Norway-based Software Innovation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Tieto acquires Software Innovation, a Norway-based software company in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business, to accelerate its role as digitalization advisor in the Nordic countries

* Based on acquisition price of 610 million Norwegian crowns ($77.79 million), enterprise value (EV) of Software Innovation is estimated to amount to 623 million crowns

* Says acquisition price will be paid in cash in connection with closing

* Transaction is estimated to be value accretive to Tieto

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8413 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
