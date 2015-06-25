BRIEF-Plus500 signs as official sponsor of Atlético Madrid football club

June 25 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* Plus500 signs as main official sponsor of Atlético madrid football club

* Has upgraded its sponsorship agreement with Club Atlético de Madrid, SAD, to be main sponsor for 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, with both parties actively considering extending relationship for further seasons

* Will enjoy a range of branding rights at stadium and beyond as well as a host of other sponsorship benefits

* Plus500 logo will feature as official sponsor on front of home and away Atlético Madrid shirts for all matches, including UEFA Champions League