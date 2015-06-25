FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA says debt management firms still failing UK's most vulnerable consumers
June 25, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says debt management firms still failing UK's most vulnerable consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - FCA

* Debt management firms still failing Britain’s most vulnerable consumers, says FCA

* Debt management sector remains one of UK’s highest risk consumer credit sectors, according to a thematic review published today

* Between June 2014 and May 2015, FCA reviewed how both fee-charging and ‘free-to-customer’ debt management firms are complying with consumer credit rules

* Although many firms have made an effort to improve their practices in last 12 months, we found quality of advice provided by some fee-charging debt management firms was unacceptably low

* Free-To-Customer' firms were generally of a higher standard but there is still room for improvement Source text: (bit.ly/1fDzlVY)

