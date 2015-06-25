FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays appoints Diane Schueneman as a non-executive director
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays appoints Diane Schueneman as a non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Diane Schueneman has been appointed as a non-executive director, with immediate effect.

* During her 37-year career with Merrill Lynch, her roles included responsibility for banking, brokerage services and technology provided to Merrill Lynch’s retail and middle market clients, and latterly for IT, operations and client services worldwide as Senior Vice President & Head of Global Infrastructure Solutions.

* Schueneman is currently a non-executive Director of ICAP Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
