June 25 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Announces result of sale of scrips

* Purchasers of scrips subscribed to 760,966 new shares

* Gross proceeds of offering of new shares and placement of scrips amount to 152,944,582 euros ($171.28 million)

* The company has requested to lift the suspension of trading in its shares