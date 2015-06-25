BRIEF-Amalgamated Electronic Corp sees FY headline loss between 17.9 and 20.7 cents/shr

June 25 (Reuters) - Amalgamated Electronic Corporation Ltd

* FY headline loss per share is expected to be between 17.9 cents and 20.7 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 164.2 pct and 174.2 pct

* Normalised EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be between 10% and 15% higher than that of previous period

* As a result of Amecor exiting from non-core operations, review of company’s accounting practices, impairments of assets and provisions for future obligations have been identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: