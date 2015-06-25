FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amalgamated Electronic Corp sees FY headline loss between 17.9 and 20.7 cents/shr
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
June 25, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amalgamated Electronic Corp sees FY headline loss between 17.9 and 20.7 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Amalgamated Electronic Corporation Ltd

* FY headline loss per share is expected to be between 17.9 cents and 20.7 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 164.2 pct and 174.2 pct

* Normalised EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be between 10% and 15% higher than that of previous period

* As a result of Amecor exiting from non-core operations, review of company’s accounting practices, impairments of assets and provisions for future obligations have been identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.