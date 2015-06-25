FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpha Asset Management Mutual Fund decides capital return
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alpha Asset Management Mutual Fund decides capital return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Alpha Asset Management Mfmc SA :

* Decides to capital return reinvested in units of mutual fund Alpha ETF FTSE Athex Large Cap Equity, record date as of July 2, 2015

* Says total amount of capital return and value per share to be determined upon completion of the valuation of June 30, 2015

* Says reinvestment of the amount of capital return will be with the NAV of the fund of July 3, 2015

* Says fractional shares will be paid to shareholders in cash Source text: bit.ly/1IA4Eru

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
